Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 551,655 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.56% of Owens Corning worth $157,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 37.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 334,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

NYSE:OC opened at $87.81 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

