Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,787,517 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,787,517 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $145,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,284,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,864,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

EPD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

