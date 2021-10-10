Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 748,882 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748,882 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.85% of Plains GP worth $158,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 42.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

