Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 88,352 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,352 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.02% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $125,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.