Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.03% of Energizer worth $118,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energizer by 32.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Energizer by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Energizer by 106.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

