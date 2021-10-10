Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,254 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Okta worth $154,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $242.85. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

