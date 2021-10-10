Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,229 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of W. P. Carey worth $111,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $34,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.