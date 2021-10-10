Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,343. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

