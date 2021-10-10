Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

