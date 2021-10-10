Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.21% of Materialise worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

