MAX Exchange Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,618.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $736,662.22 and approximately $46,618.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,188.87 or 1.00004075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00061970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00349748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00242518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.34 or 0.00589521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004262 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.