McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

