McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

