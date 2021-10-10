McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of McKesson worth $553,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

