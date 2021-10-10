Mdex Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $77.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 709,533,373 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

