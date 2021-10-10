MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,774.93 and $21.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

