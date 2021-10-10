Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,437,123 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Medtronic worth $2,140,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.