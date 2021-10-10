megaBONK Trading Down 9.6% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $159,879.08 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.