Megacoin Achieves Market Cap of $313,404.34 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Megacoin has a market cap of $313,404.34 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00317597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,688,937 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

