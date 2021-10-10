Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $282,899.90 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00326291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,688,116 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

