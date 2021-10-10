Meme Market Cap Reaches $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00331607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006540 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

