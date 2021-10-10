Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $957.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00338561 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001833 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

