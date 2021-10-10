MenaPay (MPAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $594.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $594.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00216260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097832 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

