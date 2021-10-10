Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

