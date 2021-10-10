Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

MRK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.