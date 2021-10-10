Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.53% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,017,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

