Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

