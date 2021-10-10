MesChain (MES) Market Capitalization Tops $401,028.01

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MesChain has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a market capitalization of $401,028.01 and approximately $20,525.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

MesChain Coin Trading

