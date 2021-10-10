Meta Market Capitalization Tops $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Meta

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.