MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $997,492.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,005,688,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,289,879 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

