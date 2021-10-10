Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $375,822.33 and approximately $277.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00224828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00098686 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

