Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of Methode Electronics worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.