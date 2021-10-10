MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,026 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 3,559,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

