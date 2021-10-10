Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,674 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Metromile worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.