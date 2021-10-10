Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,722.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00008135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 3% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and approximately $29,722.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,465,116 coins and its circulating supply is 12,178,742 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

