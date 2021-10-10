MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0022 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $343,210.96 and $36.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00108084 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,521,736 coins and its circulating supply is 153,219,808 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

