Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 296,746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,712,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,072,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

