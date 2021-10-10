Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 277,196 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,072,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average is $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

