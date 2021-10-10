MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00006785 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $296,958.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00346637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,781,623 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

