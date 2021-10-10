MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

