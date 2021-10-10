Mina (MINA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.83 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00007498 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $63.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 260,913,963 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

