Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.