Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0031

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $5,973.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00106584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,858,678,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,468,689 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.