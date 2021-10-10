MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,672.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 152.2% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $7,672.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.43 or 0.06220448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.63 or 0.00320840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.75 or 0.01071791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00096362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00487512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00333624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00315927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004871 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

