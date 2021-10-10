Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $244.36 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $244.36 million and $29.48 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00005705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.