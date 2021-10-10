Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $17.98 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $57,181.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.98 or 0.00032550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

