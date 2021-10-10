Mirrored Twitter Hits Market Cap of $25.73 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $5,002.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.62 or 0.00117136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

