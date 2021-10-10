MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after acquiring an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

