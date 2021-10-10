Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.19% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $202,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

