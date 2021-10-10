ModiHost Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $192,048.10 and $34,677.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

